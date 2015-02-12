Filmmaker George Miller‘s Mad Max has been part of the pop culture scene since the early 80s. The last film in the series Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome debuted in 1985. Fans have been patiently waiting for another installment in the series and by watching December’s trailer, Miller aims to please. If the marriage of music and images is only a taste of things to come, this could be this summer’s biggest hit. Need a reminder? Check out the trailer!

DC Comics through their imprint Vertigo has collaborated with Miller and will release some comic books based on Mad Max’s dystopian future. With the film opening on May 15th, a hardcover book entitled Mad Max: Fury Road: Inspired Artists will showcase the work of 65 famous artists influenced and inspired by the Mad Max universe. There will also be four character prequel comics, which will provide more details on the background of Nux, Immortan Joe, Furiosa, and Mad Max.

Here are the front and back covers for Mad Max: Fury Road: Inspired Artists and the cover of Mad Max: Fury Road: Nux & Immortan Joe #1.

Here is the official press release regarding the books.

Vertigo, the innovative, boundary-pushing imprint of DC Entertainment, will collaborate with Mad Max: Fury Road director, producer and co-writer George Miller on two upcoming projects based on the film. The first is a Deluxe Edition hardcover entitled MAD MAX: FURY ROAD: INSPIRED ARTISTS, in which sixty-five top artists will create art inspired by the world of Mad Max: Fury Road. The second is four comic book stories that follow four main characters of the film and tell their prelude stories leading up to the film’s opening scene.

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD: INSPIRED ARTISTS will contain double-page spreads from 65 visionary artists bringing their own unique style to the world of Mad Max: Fury Road. Each of the artists’ work will be inspired by Miller’s post-apocalyptic wasteland. These spreads will range from spectacular action sequences to haunting character portraits. Artists participating include Lee Bermejo, Dave McKean, Cliff Chiang, Nicola Scott, Stephanie Hans, Tara McPherson, among others. This book is due to hit shelves on May 6, prior to the film’s May 15th release.

In addition, George Miller, Nico Lathouris and Mark Sexton are writing four prelude stories that follow leading characters Nux, Immortan Joe, Furiosa, and Mad Max, whose story will be in two parts. This miniseries will release one issue a month, starting with MAD MAX: FURY ROAD: NUX & IMMORTAN JOE #1 releasing on May 20, followed by MAD MAX: FURY ROAD: FURIOSA #1 and MAD MAX: FURY ROAD: MAD MAX #1 & #2. Nico Lathouris served as a co-writer on the film while Mark Sexton served as storyboard and concept artist for Mad Max: Fury Road. Interior artists working on these projects include Riccardo Burchielli, Leandro Fernandez, Tristan Jones, and Mark Sexton, while covers will be illustrated by Tommy Lee Edwards.

Here is a description of the plot.

“Mad Max is caught up with a group of people fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by the Imperator Furiosa. This movie is an account of the Road War which follows. It is based on the Word Burgers of the History Men and eyewitness accounts of those who survived.”

Mad Max: Fury Road is scheduled for a May 15th release. The film stars Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Charlize Theron, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough, Nathan Jones, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Abbey Lee, Debra Ades, Megan Gale, Richard Carter, Josh Helman, Melissa Jaffer, Angus Sampson, John Howard, Courtney Eaton, Coco Jack Gillies, Jermaine Tindell, Gillian Jones, Joy Smithers, Melita Jurisic, Vanessa Summerfield, Jennifer Hagan and Iota. George Miller, Brendan McCarthy, and Nick Lathouris wrote the screenplay. George Miller directs.

Source: /Films