Ryan Reynolds who will play Deadpool in the highly-anticipated Deadpool film, has reveled the mask for the film. Well, kind of…

The actor posted the picture below on Twitter which revealed a prototype of the mask that will be used in the film. Here it is…

The caption read: Sepia tone disguises the fact the mask is ballerina pink. It’s early. 365 sleeps early. #deadpool #prototypes

The film releases exactly 365 days from today, thus the “365 sleeps early.” (Just in case you were wondering).