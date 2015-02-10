

Fear Clinic

Movie Release Year: 2014

Fear Clinic is based on a 2009 FEARnet.com series and is directed by Robert Green Hall and stars Robert Englund, Kevin Gage, Thomas Dekker, Fiona Dourif, Brandon Beemer and Bonnie Morgan.

Fear Clinic begins with the narrator, Dr. Andover (Robert Englund,) explaining how his goals are to rid people of all fears and phobias using technology. The technology he constructs is a fear chamber where his patients basically confront their worst nightmares. The Doctor temporally succeeds curing a group of young people only to find out that a year later the phobias return with a vengeance.

I recommend the movie because it delivers top notch scares and gore that would make any fan of horror movies proud. Robert Englund does a terrific job as Dr. Andover and you can’t help but wish he would return for just one more “Freddy” movie. The storyline is interesting and it’s no wonder the web series had such a good and loyal following.

How Picture Quality and Sound?

Perfect!



Special Features Were Included?

FEAR CLINIC: Behind The Scenes – The cast and crew talks about the differences between series and movie. Plus they add more details to the plot of the film.

And The Verdict Is?

It’s fun so watch it on VOD, iTunes , DVD or Blu-Ray!