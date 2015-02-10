From the mind of Matt Kindt comes an all-new sci-fi series that is nothing like you have ever read before.

At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union – determined to win the Space Race at any cost – green lit a dangerously advanced mission. They sent a man farther into the cosmos than anyone has gone before or since. Lost in the stars, he encountered something unknown. Something that…changed him. Long thought lost and erased from the history books, he has suddenly returned, crash-landing in the Australian Outback. The few that have been able to reach him believe him to be a deity – one who turned the scorched desert into a lush oasis. They say he can bend matter, space, and even time to his will. Earth is about to meet a new god. And he’s a communist.

This issue was one that instantly had my attention and it kept my attention the whole way through. I’ve never read something with this kind of concept before. One where you start from the Cold War, to attempting to travel through the outer rim of space, surpassing things like landing on the moon.

It was really easy to follow the story, even if you aren’t a huge sci-fi fan. Though, once you get to the last few pages of the issue, a lot of questions arise. The kind of questions that make you want to read on into the next issue, so that’s a plus.

Matt Kindt continues to show us that he’s at the top of his game and one of the best writers out there. I can’t wait to read more from him and especially this series.

Divinity #1 hits stores Wednesday.

