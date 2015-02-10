“Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts,” is an all-new DC Comics Original Movie coming May 12, 2015 to Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital HD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Here is the trailer for the film and you will find all the details below.

Batman and his team of fellow heroes are tasked with taming an altogether different form of beasts in Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the latest animated DC Comics film to hit shelves from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment arrives May 12, 2015 on Blu-rayTM Combo Pack, DVD and Digital HD. The Blu-Ray Combo Pack and DVD will include an exclusive Firebat figurine, while supplies last.

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts will be available on Blu-rayTM Combo Pack for $24.98 SRP and on DVD for $19.98 SRP. The Blu-rayTM Combo Pack includes a digital version of the movie on Digital HD with UltraViolet.* Fans can also own Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts in Digital HD on May 12 via purchase from digital retailers.

Another storm is brewing in Gotham and it’s not only raining cats and dogs but evil Cyber Animals! When the city is plagued by a slew of bizarre crimes committed by an animal-inspired villain squad known as the Animilitia – comprised of Silverback, Cheetah, Killer Croc and Man-Bat – Batman must swing into action to investigate. These animalistic villains bring new and exciting challenges for the hero of Gotham, and Batman must find a way to bring these criminal creatures to a halt! But could the Animilitia be working for powerful businessman Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. The Penguin? How does The Penguin’s new invention of robotic Cyber Animals fit into the mix? In the end, it’ll the combined forces of Batman, Flash, Green Arrow, Nightwing and Red Robin to combat these Animal Instincts.

“We are thrilled to release Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts, an action-packed DC Comics animated film that is created specifically for our younger fans,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “Batman is the world’s most beloved Super Hero and this DC Comics release will provide family-friendly action and adventure for nonstop entertainment.”

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts will be available for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on their favorite devices from select digital retailers including Amazon, CinemaNow, Flixster, iTunes, PlayStation, Target Ticket, Vudu, Xbox and others. Starting May 12, Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts will also be available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

*Digital HD with UltraViolet allows fans to watch a digital version of their movie or TV show anywhere, on their favorite devices. Digital HD with UltraViolet is included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs. Digital HD with UltraViolet allows consumers to instantly stream and download movies and TV shows to TVs, computers, tablets and smartphones through UltraViolet retail services like CinemaNow, Flixster, Target Ticket, VUDU and more. For more information on compatible devices go to wb.com/ultravioletdevices. Consult an UltraViolet Retailer for details and requirements and for a list of HD-compatible devices.