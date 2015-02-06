An argument about which franchise is better has raged on for years between Star Trek and Star Wars fans. The two franchises have clearly demarcated their universes, but still one wonders what it would look like if they were mashed together. YouTube user Alex Luthor has brought this dream to fruition with the creation of the Star Wars vs. Star Trek trailer. Not only is this trailer awesome, it’s a hell of a lot of fun! Check it out!

May the Force make you live long and prosper!

Source: Alex Luthor