According to Deadline Hollywood, 20th Century Fox has begun screen testing actresses for the female lead in the X-Men spin-off Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds. The shortlist of actresses include Homeland actress Morena Baccarin, Taylor Schilling from Orange is the New Black, Crystal Reed from MTV’s Teen Wolf, and newcomer Rebecca Rittenhouse from Fox’s Red Band Society. Also in the mix is Vikings actress Sarah Greene and Jessica De Gouw from the CW’s Arrow.

Blur Studios VFX director, Tim Miller, is set to make his directorial debut from a script by Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg are producing.

Deadpool opens in theaters on February 12th, 2016.