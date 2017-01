Press Release:

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians: Diamond Edition arrives in stores and digital download next Tuesday, February 10th, and to celebrate, we have a fantastic collection of behind-the-scenes material for you! At the link below, you will find a variety of fun facts including how many spots are in the film, how Xerox was introduced to the animation process, the extraordinary color styling of the film and a How-To-Draw Cruella De Vil by Master Animator Andreas Deja!

Click on the image below!