Director Gil Kenan (Monster House) and producer Sam Raimi will present a contemporary version of the original Poltergeist film, which is set to be released this July in 3D. Here is the first trailer for the new horror-thriller. Check it out… if you dare!

POLTERGEIST

Supernatural Thriller

Release: July 24, 2015, in 3D

Director: Gil Kenan

Screenplay by: David Lindsay-Abaire

Produced by: Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, Roy Lee

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jared Harris, Jane Adams

SYNOPSIS

Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi (“Spiderman,” “Evil Dead”, “The Grudge”) and director Gil Kenan (“Monster House”) contemporize the classic tale about a family whose suburban home is haunted by evil forces. When the terrifying apparitions escalate their attacks and hold the youngest daughter captive, the family must come together to rescue her before she disappears forever.

POLTERGEIST Official Assets

POLTERGEIST Official Socials

HASHTAG: #Poltergeist