253 SHARES Share Tweet

The Super Bowl trailer for “Furious 7” was a prelude for the full-length trailer which was released today. It will take crazy to a whole other level. Check it out and tell us what you think!

Here is the synopsis for the Fast and Furious 7.

Ian Shaw (Jason Statham) seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew for the death of his brother Owen (Luke Evans.)

“Fast and Furious 7” is slated to hit theaters on April 3rd. The film stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Lucas Black, Ronda Rousey, Michelle Rodriguez, Kurt Russell, Elsa Pataky, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounsou, Iggy Azalea, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tony Jaa, Tyrese Gibson, Shad Moss, Brittney Alger, Ludacris, Sal Longobardo, Johnny Strong, Cody Walker, Anna Colwell, Caleb Walker, John Brotherton, Chelsea Pereira, Alex McGee, Janell Islas, Roman Mitichyan, Vivian Yoon Lee, Marina Voruz, John Koyama, Ali Fazal, Callen David Stilphen, Andrew Ayala, Susan Santiago, Robert Pralgo, John Cenatiempo, Jon Komp Shin, Andrea Torres, Brian Mahoney, Zane Pittman, Jon Lee Brody, Bradley Bowen, Yarett Harper, Benjamin Blankenship, Euseph Messiah, Danny M. Gray, Kalon Jackson, Taylor McPherson, J.J. Phillips, Alan Boell, Claire Callaway, Dana Langshaw, James Lewis, Rohain Mirza, Mitchell Yee, Sara Sohn, Abigail Gamache, Viktor Hernandez, Kieran Rosevear, James Bundy, Peter John Akister and Reece Purdy. Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. James Wan directs.

Source: Fresh Movie Trailers