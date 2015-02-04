The Goon is back and I promise you, you’ve never seen him like this before. Eric Powell created a monster with this one.

After the tragic events of Occasion of Revenge, the witch coven believes that control of the unnamed town will soon be in their grasp and the Goon’s tragic soul will contribute to the curse that increases their power. But has their plot destroyed the Goon or created a monster too savage for them to withstand?

The Goon is near the verge of breaking. He’s out for revenge and he doesn’t have an ounce of self-worth in him. After all we have seen The Goon go through, I assure you this is the craziest you’ve seen him. Eric Powell takes The Goon to an all new dark place, one where The Goon may never get out of. That thought alone, makes this story interesting and one that will be a remembered forever in the legacy of The Goon.

To think that we have not yet seen The Goon break is a crazy thought, being that we have seen The Goon go through so much throughout his mythology that it’s interesting to see how much of a monster he can really be.

This issue didn’t particularly have that much dialogue but The Goon is the type of book that can get away with it due to Powell’s amazing noires-esque art style. The fact that it didn’t have much dialogue is not a problem whatsoever. The story is told just as well with it’s art.

For any fan of The Goon, this is story is one that you really would want to read. It’s already very interesting and it just got started. I can’t wait to see where The Goon goes from here.

The Goon: Once Upon A Hard Time hits stores this Feb.4.

Be sure to check out this awesome variant by Eric Powell.