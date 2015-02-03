My new favorite series continues this week with issue #2. Lady Killer from Dark Horse Comics is an absolute killer!

Josie’s life grows more complicated than ever. Between the demands of her family life (including her disapproving mother-in-law), the challenges of performing as a ruthless assassin, and being underestimated by the men she works for, how can she do it all—and make it look so good?

First off, if you have not read issue #1, please make it a point to do so because you’re missing out. In issue #2, the complications of her family life and her mercenary life are starting to catch up to her after 15 years of work in this field. The story is such a unique story. To she a house wife that is also a hitwoman is something that should have been explored before.

The story seemed like a quick read but that’s only because I was so anxious to read it that I felt like I was turning the pages every few seconds. The story had me intrigued and the imagery was just as amazing as the story.

Josie is such a great character. She has beauty, guts and motherly instincts. There’s no other character in the comic book world like her. Joëlle Jones and Jamie S.Rich did an amazing job with creating her and giving her unique features, unique qualities and just making her story flat out interesting.

I highly suggest this series to anyone who is a comic fan. It should definitely be in your pull list.