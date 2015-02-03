web analytics
Search
Home
Share

SOE

With a name like Sony Online Entertainment (SOE), you’d think that they have a pretty good relationship with Sony itself. Unfortunately, if you’ve been paying attention, SOE has been quite separate from the Playstation booths at E3’s of the past. Seems like the struggle is real.

 

…because Sony Online Entertainment is no more.

DayBreak

The company has announced its departure from Sony and has said they have been purchased by a management firm called Columbus Nova and is changing their name to Daybreak Game Company LLC.

columbusnova-660x154

As SOE, the company released such hits as Everquest, Planetside, Star Wars Galaxies, and H1Z1 (among others). With its new name, John Smedley, the new Daybreak Game Company President announced the following through Twitter:

Screen Shot 2015-02-02 at 10.43.16 PM

 

Will we finally see Everquest on Xbox? Planetside?

 

The future seems bright for Daybreak.

 

 

Share