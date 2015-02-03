386 SHARES Share Tweet

Action superstar and fan favorite actor Danny Trejo has been in demand as of late. He will next be seen in director Rene Perez’s horror flick “The Burning Dead” (formerly “Volcano Zombies.”) Trejo will play Night Wolf, a Native American warrior who knows way too much about the curse that unearthed the coffin dodgers. Check out the trailer!

Here’s the storyline.

A sheriff must rescue an estranged family from a mountain during a volcanic eruption and fight off a horde of lava-filled zombies brought to life by a curse. Check out the images!

The DVD will include some Special Features, which will include a commentary track; Michael Kallio’s “Danny Trejo vs. The Burning Dead,” an interview with Trejo; and the film’s trailers.

“The Burning Dead” arrives on digital and VOD on March 3rd from Uncork’d Entertainment. The DVD will go on sale on April 7th. The film stars Danny Trejo, Thomas Downey, Moniqua Plante, Nicole Cummins, Kevin Norman, Robert F. Lyons, Kyle T. Heffner, Julia Lehman, Tom Nagel, Jenny Lin, Adam Gregor, Robert Amstler, Matthew W. Tate, Morgan Lester, Jailene Arias, Breanna Bunevacz, Justin Corrales, Noel Jason Scott, Kelsey Zukowski, Mark Sikes, Jason Ancona, Jeff Miller, Zachary Sellen, Rob S. Gray, Richard Turke, Lindsey Platt, Walt Strangman, Alexandra Cirile, Tanya C. Klein, Rachel Fitzgerald, Walter L. Harper III, Jason Prado, Michael Swinehart, Amanda Snapp, John Scuderi, Nicole Srp, David Hutchison, Brad Darnold, Pat Jankiewicz, Nyki Bell, Bryan James Lillis, Shannon Marie Sauceda, Evan Halleck and Michael Ryan Cesena. Jason Ancona and Jeff Miller wrote the screenplay and produced along with casting director and co-producer Mark Sikes. Mel Lewis composed the score. Rene Perez directs.

