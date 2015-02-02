Each episode of Fox’s “Gotham” keeps getting better and better. The show promises no shortage of Easter eggs to introduce the parents of Dick Grayson and fledgling versions of The Scarecrow and The Red Hood, but fans want Batman’s arch nemesis The Joker. So, what’s in store for the ‘Clown Prince of Crime?’

Executive producer Bruno Heller stated he planned to wait before introducing the Man of a Thousand False Fronts, but says viewers will get a peek at him before the end of the first season. This is what he had to say.

“We’ve said you’re going to be waiting a bit longer for it, but this is America — nobody wants to wait,” Heller tells TVGuide.com with a laugh. “So, we will scratch the surface of that story, yes. But just scratch it — a little tap on the door.”

For the remainder of Season One, the storyline will follow Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) on his way to becoming The Riddler.

“Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) was born a sociopath and was always going down this path one way or another,” Heller says. “Nygma is someone who becomes the villain, and we see that journey begin in the second half of the season.”

Nygma’s touch and go relationship with file clerk Kristen Kringle (Chelsea Spack,) is the catalyst for Ed’s metamorphosis when they have a particularly bad breakup.

“What motivates people to do things is oftentimes love,” Spack says. “He is slowly starting to break through her defenses, but we take two steps forward and then one step back. It’s not smooth sailing for Edward Nygma. It’s complicated for her to have somebody’s feelings in her hand. It’s not as simple as rejecting somebody and having a clean conscience because she’s starting to realize how deeply he cares.”

Source: TVGuide