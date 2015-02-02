Another dose of the beloved characters from the north will return in an animated short called “Frozen Fever,” which will arrive in theaters as a lead into Disney’s live-action “Cinderella.” Now you can enjoy all your favorite characters as they celebrate Anna’s birthday. Check out the images and Featurette!
“Frozen Fever” will open in front of the live-action version of “Cinderella” on March 13th. The animated short will utilize the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee direct.
FROZEN FEVER
DISNEY
Genre: Animated/Comedy/Short
Rating: TBA
U.S. Release Date: March 13, 2015, in front of “Cinderella”
Voice Talent: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad
Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
Producers: Peter Del Vecho, Aimee Scribner
In “Frozen Fever,” it’s Anna’s birthday and Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but when Elsa catches a cold, her powers may put more than just the party at risk.
Fun Facts!
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2013 feature film “Frozen” won two Academy Awards® (best animated film and best original song with “Let It Go”) and a Golden Globe® (best animated feature film). It is the fifth highest grossing film of all time and the highest grossing animated film earning more than $1.27 billion globally. Released wide domestically on Nov. 27, 2013, “Frozen” posted the No. 1 industry all-time Thanksgiving debut and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ biggest opening ever. The digital and Blu-ray/DVD release was one of the biggest home-entertainment successes of the last decade.
- Director Chris Buck (“Frozen”) helmed the 1999 Disney classic “Tarzan” (with Kevin Lima) as well as the 2007 Oscar®-nominated “Surf’s Up” (with Ash Brannon). His animation credits also include 1989’s “The Little Mermaid,” “The Rescuers Down Under” (1990) and “Pocahontas” (1995).
- Director Jennifer Lee (“Frozen”) is one of the screenplay writers of 2012’s arcade-hopping comedy adventure “Wreck-It Ralph.” Her screen adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “The Acts of King Arthur and His Noble Knights” is being produced by Troika Pictures. She has an original screenplay in development with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, and her original script “Lucid Dreams” was optioned by Wolfgang Peterson’s Radiant Productions.
- Producer Peter Del Vecho’s (“Frozen”) credits as producer include 2011’s “Winnie the Pooh” and 2009’s “The Princess and the Frog.” He served as associate producer for “Chicken Little” and “Treasure Planet.”
- Producer Aimee Scribner served as associate producer for Disney’s Oscar®-winning “Frozen” and 2011’s “Tangled.” She produced the 2012 short “Tangled Ever After.”