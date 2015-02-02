Another dose of the beloved characters from the north will return in an animated short called “Frozen Fever,” which will arrive in theaters as a lead into Disney’s live-action “Cinderella.” Now you can enjoy all your favorite characters as they celebrate Anna’s birthday. Check out the images and Featurette!

“Frozen Fever” will open in front of the live-action version of “Cinderella” on March 13th. The animated short will utilize the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee direct.

FROZEN FEVER

DISNEY

Genre: Animated/Comedy/Short

Rating: TBA

U.S. Release Date: March 13, 2015, in front of “Cinderella”

Voice Talent: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad

Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Producers: Peter Del Vecho, Aimee Scribner

In “Frozen Fever,” it’s Anna’s birthday and Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but when Elsa catches a cold, her powers may put more than just the party at risk.

Fun Facts!