Producer Jerry Bruckheimer a.k.a. “Mr. Blockbuster” tweeted out an image from the set of “Pirates 5.” He proudly announced that the film will be shooting down under in Australia in just two weeks. Sets must be built, wardrobes must be assembled and the cast and crew have to be finalized. Still fans are excited about the next adventure of the rum loving Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp.) Check out the tweet and image.

JERRY BRUCKHEIMERVerified account ‏@BRUCKHEIMERJB Jan 30

Two weeks until we start shooting Pirates 5. Joachim Rønning just posted a great pic from the set in Australia.

Here is a peek at the storyline.

Javier Bardem will play the villainous ghost of Captain Brand, who seeks to avenge the death of his brother by Captain Jack Sparrow. Orlando Bloom is rumored to return as well as Geoffrey Rush as the tricky Captain Barbosa.

“Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will open in theaters on July 7, 2017. The film stars Johnny Depp, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom (rumored,) Brenton Thwaites, Martin Klebba, Kevin McNally, Rodney Afif and Geoffrey Rush (rumored.) Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Stuart Beattie, Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio and Jay Wolpert. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg direct.

Sources: Jerry Bruckheimer, IMDb