NBC aired the trailer for the upcoming “Heroes Reborn” mini-series during Super Bowl XLIX. The fifteen second spot features actors Zachary Levi and Jack Coleman in the snow covered wastes of either the Artic or Antarctic, while another figure, possibly a woman or child, unleashes the power of either the Aurora Borealis or Aurora Australis. Check it out!

The original “Heroes” was an American science fiction television drama series created by Tim Kring. It aired on NBC for four seasons from September 25, 2006 through February 8, 2010. The series tells the stories of ordinary people who discover superhuman abilities, and how these abilities take effect in the characters’ lives.

“Heroes Reborn” will air something in 2015 on NBC. The mini-series stars Zachary Levi and Jack Coleman.

Sources: NBC, IMDb, wikipedia