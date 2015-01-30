200 SHARES Share Tweet

Actor Jason Momoa, who’s set to portray Aquaman in DC’s Cinematic Universe, has restated why he’s thrilled to be playing the ‘King of the Seas’ for the next four years. Aquaman has been a major character in DC’s post-millennial movement and it’s finally headed to the mainstream. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast countless questions where asked about his cameo as Aquaman in the highly-anticipated Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It’s always a pleasure to now hear the actor talk passionately about portraying the DC character. Batman vs. Superman has been a major focus in pop-culture ever since Ben Affleck’s casting as Batman was announced.

When The Daily Beast mentioned the irony that Momoa’s first major acting role was as a lifeguard in Baywatch Hawaii, the actor laughed

Jason Momoa: It’s a trip. I spent 15 years trying to dig myself out of the Baywatch hole, and now I’m Aquaman. Life is very good. What do you think?

Aquaman is especially cool because being a Kanaka Maoli—being Hawaiian—our Gods are Kanaloa and Maui, and the Earth is 71 percent water, so I get to represent that. And I’m someone who gets to represent all the islanders, not some blond-haired superhero. It’s cool that there’s a brown-skinned superhero.

It’s awesome as an actor to know what your future is going to be because I have children and I’ve busted my ass to put food on the table,” he said. It’s awesome knowing that I’m going to be in Justice League because my son is the biggest Batman fan and my daughter loves Wonder Woman.

After being introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on March 25, 2016, Jason Momoa will later return as Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League set for November 17, 2017, and then headline a standalone movie set for July 27, 2018.

Source: The Daily Beast / CBM ‘Comic Book Movie’