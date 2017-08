502 SHARES Share Tweet

HBO premiered the season five trailer for their highly popular “Game of Thrones” series. The trailer features the funeral for Tywin Lannister along with Varys and Tyrion meeting up on the other side of the Narrow Sea discussing who should rightfully sit on the Iron Throne. Check out the trailer and some exciting new images.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO on April 12th. You can watch the trailer in IMAX through February 5th.

Source: Variety

