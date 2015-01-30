Disney Junior announced that their first Latina Princess, Elena of Avalor, will make her debut on an episode of “Sofia the First.”

The 16 year old princess who is described by Disney as “a confident and compassionate teenager in an enchanted fairy tale kingdom inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore,” will get her own spin-off series “Elena of Avalor,” in 2016. Aimee Carrero (The Americans) will voice Princess Elena.

Here’s her backstory: Her parents and kingdom were taken by an evil sorceress, Shuriki. Elena bravely faced the sorceress to protect her little sister, Princess Isabel, and her grandparents. She is now the rightful heir to the throne of Avalor, but she’s so young that she’ll need some guidance. Her sidekicks will include Mateo, a wizard-in-training, and Skylar, a magical flying creature.

Disney seems to be going with the sisterly love theme again as it proves to be a very popular theme, proven by the success of “Frozen.”