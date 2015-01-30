300 SHARES Share Tweet

Tuesday evening, Nuke the Fridge’s own Namtar and Isaac hit the red carpet for a special screening of Open Road’s “The Loft” at the Director’s Guild of America in Hollywood. Actors James Marsden (Cyclops from the “X-Men” franchise,) Wentworth Miller (“Prison Break,”) Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family,”) Isabel Lucas (“Immortals,”) Rhona Mitra (“The Last Ship,”) Kali Rocha (“Space Station 76”) and director Erik Van Looy arrived at the screening with a few star struck fans and members of the press eager to interview these high profile personalities.

Nuke the Fridge had the opportunity to ask a few questions from Isabel Lucas, Kali Rocha and Erik Van Looy. Arriving a bit late, most of the actors were hurried down the carpet to the screening room and could not engage all of the media outlets that were present. Here are a few images from the event.

Here is the storyline for the film.

Five married guys conspire to secretly share a penthouse loft in the city–a place where they can carry out hidden affairs and indulge in their deepest fantasies. But the fantasy becomes a nightmare when they discover the dead body of an unknown woman in the loft, and they realize one of the group must be involved.

“The Loft” will arrive in theaters this Friday. The film stars Karl Urban, James Marsden, Wentworth Miller, Eric Stonestreet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Isabel Lucas, Rachael Taylor, Rhona Mitra, Valerie Cruz, Kali Rocha, Elaine Cassidy, Margarita Levieva, Kristin Lehman, Robert Wisdom, Ric Reitz, Graham Beckel, Kathy Deitch, Dora Madison Burge, Cindi Woods, Laura Cayouette, Barbara Dzikanowice, Kim Ormiston, Misty Ormiston, Griff Furst, Eric Dickinson, Dennis Bagneris, Leticia Jimenez, Bill Scharpf and Trace Cheramie. Bart De Pauw and Wesley Strick wrote the screenplay based on the story by Bart De Pauw. Erik Van Looy directs.