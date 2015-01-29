Hulu is now exclusively airing a brand new half-hour reality series that places Mexican culture in the spotlight called Los Cowboys. The show follows the lives of a group of Latino/a urban charros, also known as “Mexican Cowboys,” that live in Los Angeles and their quest to gain respect as bona fide charros. The goal for them is to earn a slot in the Mexican Rodeo’s finals. – Will they make it?

I had a chance to interview the cast of the show and let me tell you it was a blast!

The first video features Joey Corral, Ivette Saucedo and Robert Lara talking about the plot of the show and a bit of the history of “Charreria.”

Check out part one of two below

The second video features Ralph Cabral and Alex Corral and they talked about the importance of show’s versatility among Latinos, pitching the show and how they think streaming video is the future.

Check out part two of two below

LOS COWBOYS / Streaming NOW on Hulu!