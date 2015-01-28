Exclusive!

Founded in 1936, the Southern California Motion Picture Council is a non-profit organization. One of the oldest Hollywood organizations, this prestigious group has been encouraging the production of diverse and international family oriented films and television programs for almost 80 years. They promote civic-minded, educational and cultural programs of exceptional merit and present Golden Halo awards for the best in movies, television, stage plays, and the performing arts.

At this year’s St. Valentine’s Day awards gala and dinner, the council will honor world renowned fine art portrait artist Robert Aragon as the Artist of the Year with a Lifetime Achievement Award and the wonderful Sara Karloff with the Film Legacy Award. Sara’s father was, of course, the legendary Boris Karloff of “Frankenstein” fame.

The 79th annual Southern California Motion Picture Council St. Valentine’s Day awards gala and dinner will take place at the legendary Sportsman’s Lodge Crystal Ballroom on Monday, February 9th at 7:00 p.m. The event promises music, entertainment, awards and more!

Source: Robert Aragon