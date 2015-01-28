When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2013, all the headlines were about new Star Wars movies and no mention of Indiana Jones, who was created by George Lucas and purchased from Paramount Pictures as part of Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm. Now Deadline reports that Disney is planning on rebooting the Indiana Jones franchise with their sights set on casting Guardians of the Galaxy very own Chris Pratt as the new Indiana Jones, who was made famous by actor Harrison Ford. Chris Pratt is a rising star after starring in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Disney and will next be seen in this year’s in Universal’s Jurassic World.

For now, Pratt will start filming the Magnificent Seven’s remake starring Denzel Washington in April for Columbia Pictures and MGM.