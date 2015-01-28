269 SHARES Share Tweet

Hey. hey, hey! It’s Chris Salce here, as always, bringing you another edition of The C-Word. Today our featured cosplayer goes by the name of Ivy. She was born in Puerto Rico and now lives in Florida. She has been cosplaying for almost five years now and here’s our interview…

Chris: When did you first start cosplaying?

Ivy: I started cosplaying during Star Wars Celebration VI at Orlando, FL. My first official cosplay in public was Princess Leia. But before that one I did the classic version of Lara Croft.

Chris: Do you make your own costumes? If so, which was the most tricky one to make?

Ivy: Yes I make my own costumes. The most trickiest one to do was Hawkgirl, trying to figure out how to secure the wings to my back without using straps was one of the hardest parts. Also, each feather was cut out of crafting foam and painted one by one.

Chris: You have a few unique cosplays that I haven’t seen anyone else do before or just have seen much, such as Santanico Pandemonium, Minnie Mouse Leia and Bombshell Zatanna. Do you like doing the more rare cosplays over the more common ones?

Ivy: I like doing something different than the usual. There is a lot of characters that people usually forget about, but they inspire me. Also, some of the ideas come from friends, family and photographers. Satanico Pandemonium was an idea by John Corley Photography. He called me and told me he was going to get an albino python for a shooting and if I was interested on doing Satanico for that shooting and I said ‘yes,’ without thinking twice. Minnie Mouse Leia it was an idea by my friend Raychel Raye to do a group of Minnie related to Star Wars. It was me as Princess Leia, Raychel as R2-D2, Summer Ramey as C3PO and Princess Lymari as Darth Vader. Bombshell Zatanna was inspired by the DC covers and I love how it came out.

Chris: I’m sure you have fun with each cosplay you do, but is there one that is your favorite or maybe one that you probably never want to do again?

Ivy: Right now my favorite character to cosplay is Hawkgirl. But I also love Catwoman and Lara Croft. I love all the characters I had cosplayed so far. I don’t think I have any that I won’t cosplay again.

Chris: Do you have any tips for our readers that want to cosplay but don’t know how to get started?

Ivy: Start easy. I started with a store buy costumes that I modified to look the way I want it. Also ask for help. I did and I still ask and keep learning more and more everyday.

Chris: What hobbies do you have other than cosplaying?

Ivy: I like road trips, visiting historical sites is my favorite. Also I love photography and modeling as a hobby. I like exercising and pole dancing.

Chris: Which characters would you love to cosplay as in the future?

Ivy: Right now I am working on my friend Jimmy B Art‘s original character call Redwing. Also will start working on Bombshell Hawkgirl and Catwoman, and Jun the Swan from Gatchaman.

Chris: Will you be making any appearances at any conventions soon?

Ivy: My next big conventions are MegaCon and DragonCon. Before that, I am planning on going to small local conventions in the area of central FL.

Chris: Has cosplayed taught you anything? Is there anything about it that has changed your life in a positive way?

Ivy: The best positive thing that happened to me by cosplaying is meeting a lot of wonderful people. Not only the people from the cosplay community but also all the amazing people that follow my page. I had met people from all over the world that I probably would have never made contact with them before I started cosplaying. Cosplay gave a purpose in my life, gave me a hobby to love and be passionate about it.

There you have it! A big thank you to Ivy. Make sure to check out her Facebook page for tons of cosplay and modeling photos. I posted just few of her cosplay photos below. Once again, thank you all for reading and for NTF, this is Chris Salce saying “And if there is a hell, and those sons of b****es are from it, then there has got to be a heaven… Jacob, there’s gotta be.”