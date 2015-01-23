Recent reports from Deadline reveal that actor Simon Pegg has been hired to co-write the script for the third untitled Star Trek 3 film for Paramount Pictures. Pegg seems like a surprise choice, but given his writing credentials with director Edgar Wright on Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End; he seems like a suitable choice. Also since he’s been playing chief engineer officer Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the last two films. Fast & Furious 6 director Justin Lin is set to helm the third film in the Star Trek reboot franchise replacing J.J. Abrams who’s has movied on to Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Disney/Lucasfilm. Abrams will produce the pic through his Bad Robot banner along with Skydance Productions.

Star Trek 3 opens in theaters July 6th, 2016.