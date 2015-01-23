According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios is in early negotiations with “12 Years a Slave” actor Chiwetel Ejiofor to join Benedict Cumberbatch in director Scott Derrickson’s “Doctor Strange”. His role is being kept under wraps but sources say Ejiofor is wanted for a villainous role, possibly playing Baron Mordo. The Wrap however has rebuttled this casting and confirms that Ejiofor is expected to portray the Ancient One.

In the “Doctor Strange” comic, the Ancient One is the Sorceror Supreme who ends up training Dr. Stephen Strange in the mystic arts to face off against the demon known as Dormammu and his disciple, Baron Mordo. Mordo was once a student under the teachings of the Ancient One, until he plotted to kill his master. “Rush” actor Daniel Brühl is rumored to be portraying Baron Mordo in “Captain America: Civil War”, with inside sources say that Brühl would be playing a supporting character in Civil War and that he could return in “Doctor Strange” as the main villain. Take this news as rumor for now and stick to Nuke the Fridge for all your movie news. “Doctor Strange” is set to hit theaters November 4th, 2016.