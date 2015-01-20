The second issue of The Valiant is finally here, and it’s even better than the first. This is Valiant’s very best!

The Immortal Enemy has crawled out from the black depths of history to destroy this generation’s Geomancer and send Earth back to the Dark Ages! Now…the Eternal Warrior, Ninjak, and Kay McHenry must overcome their worst nightmares before the unlikeliest of white knights rides in to save the day. Will he be enough to battle back the unyielding evil that threatens to plunge the Valiant Universe into the darkness?

Where do I start? I have nothing but great things to say about this book. I guess I should start with the story. In this story, you get to see Valiant’s finest live their nightmares. All of the heroes’ worst nightmares come true and the difficult part for them is knowing what is real and what is an illusion.

The action in the issue was awesome. We finally get to see Ninjak come into the story and what a great intro to the story he has. It’s an intro that would make you swear out loud because of how awesome it is. The action is almost non-stop throughout this issue, as we get to see each character take part in the action and see how their abilities match up to the Immortal Enemy.

I have no doubt that that every Valiant fan will get excited about the ending of this issue. It’s a bit of a teaser/cliff-hanger for the next issue and it really was a great ending.

If you go out to the comic shop this week to get one comic, let The Valiant #2 be it. It’s Valiant Comics’ answer to the Avengers and Justice League.