Last week I asked Ryan Phillippe if he would be in MacGruber 2 and he very enthusiastically said yes (http://www.nerdreport.com/2015/01/14/franchise-fred-news-ryan-philippe-will-macgruber-2/). This weekend I interviewed Will Forte for his upcoming Fox comedy The Last Man on Earth. I’ll bring you the full interview next month, but I told him about Phillippe saying he wants to do MacGruber 2 and that made Forte happy.

“Oh, that’s so awesome to hear,” Forte said. “We still very much intend to write MacGruber 2 and it seems like we have a very real possibility of getting it made. So that’s so exciting and once I’m done with this, my number one priority is to write MacGruber 2 with Jorma [Taccone] and John [Solomon].”

“A very real possibility” is more than Forte has said in the past. He’s been talking about writing the script as a fun writing exercise, since MacGruber’s box office take makes it unlikely a studio would finance it. Universal released the first film, but there are other avenues open to the sequel.

“Made with whoever will let us do it,” Forte said. “There’s several different avenues that are possibilities and I don’t want to divulge too much more than that. It seems very real, the possibility of it, and so I’m very excited because I look forward to that very, very much.”

I don’t want to jinx it either!