The first season of “The Flash” is a bonafide hit for DC television and the CW network. The storyline generated interest from minute one of the show. The new series has embraced actors/characters from the 90s Flash show. John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry Allen/The Flash, is Barry Allen’s dad and Mark Hamill reprised his role as The Trickster. There is a key character that keeps coming back to the story arc and that is the villain the Reverse-Flash. For obvious reasons, the Reverse-Flash has introduced the element of time travel. (He killed Barry’s mother and his father was wrongfully convicted of the murder.)

Previously, executive producer Greg Berlanti ensured “The Flash” will not be slowing down, but bringing time travel to the forefront in the latter half of the season. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg had this to say as to what’s in store.

“There’s an unexpected, accidental time travel coming up and it is played both for hilarity and darkness. It happens in an episode we’re really excited it — the first Weather Wizard episode with Liam McIntyre” (a.k.a. Episode 15.)

McIntyre was the title character in Starz “Spartacus” series for seasons 2 and 3. He will play the second version of the Weather Wizard out to avenge his brother’s death, which occurred in the premiere episode. The show’s writers took the logical step to introduce time travel into the series using the Weather Wizard who attained his abilities in the same manner as Barry/The Flash (Grant Gustin.)

Time travel is an ability that is one of the Flash’s abilities from the comic books as well as a few other speedsters in the DC Universe. So, instead of shying away from the potentially complicated plot device, the writers are boldly embracing it with future episodes teasing sojourns to both the past and the future.

New episodes of “The Flash” will return on the CW this Tuesday, January 20th at 8:00 p.m.

