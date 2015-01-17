“Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs Bizarro League” is set for release on Feb.10. With the Blu-ray combo pack release, you also get an exclusive “Batzarro” Lego minifigure. Below you will find a picture of the Blu-ray combo pack along with an all-new clip from the film which features Superman and Bizarro.

In LEGO® DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, Batman has joined the newly formed Justice League in order to keep tabs on Superman, a mistrust that is complicated by Superman’s clumsy – but well-meaning – clone, Bizarro. Bizarro’s creation of the Bizarro League has caused confusion amongst the world’s greatest Super Heroes, but an even greater and mysterious threat may force the Justice League and Bizarro League to band together to defeat evil.