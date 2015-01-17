Today the new Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO Gary Newman met with the Television Critics Association. He announced Mark Mylod as the director of the MInority Report pilot, so after the panel I introduced myself to Newman and asked if Minority Report would be a case of the week with a different future crime, or a story like the movie of a future cop solving his own future crime. Newman says it will be both.

“As is typical in TV these days, we’re going to try to have our cake and eat it too,” Newman said. “There will definitely be a strong procedural element but we will also be telling an ongoing series story about our characters.”

During the executive panel, Fox execs Newman and Diana Walden addressed rumors of a limited series Prison Break return, which was news to them but they would take it. I later reminded Newman that a main character died in the straight to video finale movie, but Newman was undeterred. Franchise Fred likes his attitude.

“Well, there’s always a possibility of a prequel or different things,” Newman said. “I think the audience forgives you quite a bit if you’re bringing back one of their favorite shows.”

On the panel, Newman and Walden did confirm they are looking at doing a limited run X-Files series a la 24: Live Another Day. After the panel Newman outlined the difficulties of reassembling Scully and Mulder.

“I guess what I can say is that if this happens it would be with David [Duchovny] and Gillian [Anderson] reprising their roles,” Newman said. “Chris [Carter] is interested. Both David and Gillian are interested. Scheduling it is very difficult. David has his show, Gillian is doing something in the UK so it’s a little bit hard. I really don’t know how fast it can happen because of that but there are ongoing conversations happening.”

Finally, with Every Simpsons Ever making new Simpsons fans out of new audiences, Newman promises a lot more new seasons on Fox. “There’ll be plenty more new seasons of The Simpsons.”

