Thandie Newton was at the Television Critics Association press tour today for her NBC limited series The Slap. While sitting down after the panel to ask more about The Slap, on in February, I asked Newton about the HBO Westworld series. While she’s been cast as the character Maeve Millay, I asked if her character has a connection to a character form the film, or was perhaps a robot. She offered hints to both questions.

“Someone with a parallel to a movie,” Newton said to the first question. Then to the second, “Perhaps a robot.”

The original film and new series are about a theme park populated by robots allowing guests to live out fantasies of various genres like old west gunslingers. Today, Westworld has a big social parallel.

“I think Westworld is really dealing with our connection to the computer age as human beings, our disconnection and about morality. We start in the Spring. I love it. I feel very fortunate to have been involved in both The Slap and to be involved in Westworld. It’s an exciting time for me I feel. We have these peaks and troughs in our careers as actors. The fact that we can do them for a very long time is a real privilege.”

The Slap premieres February 12. We’ll have more from TCA this week at Nerd Report and Nuke the Fridge.