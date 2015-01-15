Entertainment reporter Fred Topel caught up with actor Ryan Phillippe at the Television Critics Association press tour where he was promoting his ABC drama “Secrets & Lies.” After the panel, Topel asked Phillippe about reprising his role as Lt. Piper in “MacGruber 2.” Phillippe made this statement.

“Absolutely,” he said enthusiastically. “I’m still involved. I get updates from Jorma and Will occasionally. 100%, man.”

Will Forte (MacGruber) and director Jorma Taccone are writing the sequel and claim the script is near completion. Both are not getting their hopes up too high, they know that the film may not actually get made. The original film was a box office failure. Parade magazine sited “MacGruber” was the second highest flop of 2010. Despite this, the film has gained a phenomenal fan following. Phillippe commented about the support the film still receives.

“It’s one of my favorite things I’ve done,” Phillippe said. “I get such a kick out of all the college guys that run up to me when I’m out places and they know every word by heart. That’s the kind of thing that you want to have in your career.”

As an added bonus, here is the trailer for “MacGruber.”

Source: Nerd Report