Seems like we can’t get enough of Star Wars.

When the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released last year fans went crazy. We wanted more and analyzed each frame of the preview. Fan edits and memes where all over the internet. Although we still have to wait until December for the film to finally be released today we may know when our next Star Wars “fix” will happen.

According to Latino Review we should expect the next trailer for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens to be unleashed in front of Avengers: Age of Ultron. This is really not a surprise since Disney owns both the Avengers and Star Wars franchises. With Marvel having such a large following it would make sense for the studio to attach another major film’s preview in front of it.

I hope we see some of the original cast this time.

