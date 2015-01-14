Warning! Spoiler Alert!

It’s been over a week since the new genetic hybrid dinosaur Diabolus Rex had its name officially changed to Indominus Rex, which means Untamable or Fierce King. Three days ago, Nuke the Fridge landed the exclusive that rocked the world, which stated the Indominus Rex will have human genes spliced into its’ DNA as well.

Now, two official images have been posted through Twitter of the IRex along with some velociraptors, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a pteranodon and a couple of dimorphodon pterosaurs. It seems the images came from party supplies, which is just a tiny fraction of Universal Pictures’ effort in ramping up their merchandising machine for their prehistoric themed film. Check it out!

The tweet showcases the full body image of the hybrid which is a genetic cross between a Tyrannosaurus Rex, velociraptor, a cuttlefish and a death adder (along with the human genes.) It has the same build and size as a T-Rex with longer arms and some facial characteristics like a raptor. The prickly spines could be a trait picked up from the cuttlefish, while its’ bite will most likely be poisonous which may explain the reason for the death adder genes. What do you think?

Be prepared for other surprises, when the official “Jurassic World” trailer will debut during the NFL’s Super Bowl XLIX game on Sunday, February 1st.

Here’s the synopsis for “Jurassic World.”

Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park (1993,) Isla Nublar now features a fully functioning dinosaur theme park, Jurassic World, as originally envisioned by the late John Hammond. After 10 years of operation and visitor rates declining, in order to fulfill a corporate mandate, a new attraction is created to re-spark visitor’s interest, which backfires horribly.

“Jurassic World” is scheduled to be released in 3D on June 12, 2015. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Judy Greer, Jake Johnson, Nick Robinson, Irrfan Khan, B.D. Wong, Katie McGrath, Lauren Lapkus, Ty Simpkins, Omar Sy, Eddie J. Fernandez, Brian Tee, Matty Cardarople, Divine Prince Ty Emmecca, Andy Buckley, Chloe Perrin, Christopher Heskey, Gary Weeks, Benjamin Wood, John L. Armijo, Justin Lebrun, James DuMont, Eric Edelstein, Rebecca Chulew, Lizeth Hutchings, Isaac Keys, Timothy Eulich, Kina Dach’e Bullock, Courtney James Clark, Wendy Clarice Jordan, Tom Bui, Rob Fuller, Bomber Hurley-Smith, Joy Kate Lawson, Alan D. Purwin, Anthony Ramsey, Cody Daniel, Jerome Andries, Kyla Burke, Michael Gertsen, Mike R. Moreau and Rhonda Laizer. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote an early version of the screenplay, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly wrote the current screenplay based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing. Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) directs.

