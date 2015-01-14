Hasbro may have given us an exclusive sneak preview of its upcoming Age of Ultron sets, hitting shelves next month. Hasbro, shows interesting images, and details on earths mightiest heroes involving some imminent plot details, and spoiler’s, for Marvel fans. Toy Avengers: Age of Ultron, offer up a preview at the evolution of Ultron, and the current challenges Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are facing, in involving their weapons, upgrades, and base sets, ready to defend the planet of earth. Recent theory’s about Ultron taking over Avengers Tower at some point, offers a speculation on Ultron’s mysterious device explaining why he’s situated right in the center of the play-set and why.

Meanwhile, Hasbro reveals details on their “Hulkbuster Breakout” set. This breakout-set may possibly confirm that (actor: Don Cheadle’s) Rhodey does possible suit up once again as War Machine. The most obvious surprise is the inclusion of a War Machine figure, suggesting that (Don Cheadle’s) Rhodey won’t just be making an appearance at the party seen in footage already released from the Marvel trailer movie.

All-in-all the play set as pictured, complete with Hasbro’s 2.5-inch Avengers figures, will set you back just north of $100. But you’re free to pick and choose whichever sets you end up liking best from the movie. You can check out what Hasbro has in store for Avengers: Age of Ultron over below.

