It seems that writing a few sequels at once is a bit too much for anyone, even for James Cameron. On Wednesday, the director announced that he is delaying the second Avatar film because writing three Avatar sequels is a complex job. The film was originally supposed to be released in late 2016 but will now be released in late 2017.

We’re writing three simultaneously. And we’ve done that so that everything tracks throughout the three films. We’re not just going to do one and then make up another one and another one after that And parallel with that, we’re doing all the design. So we’ve designed all the creatures and the environments.

Cameron was trying to get all three scripts done by this month, with help from a writing team. He is planning to shoot each sequel one at a time and then release a film each year in the span of three years.

“Avatar” was released in 2009 and grossed $760,505,856 at the box office and had a budget of $237,000,000.

Source: Associated Press