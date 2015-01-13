2015 will be a benchmark year for Marvel movies. Although, the film getting the least publicity and attention behind “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Ant-Man” is the reboot of “The Fantastic Four.” Information concerning the “FF” has been kept on the down low, until today when a person claiming to be the film’s editor posted some details about the film on the Internet.

Please be informed that the following information may not be true.

A Reddit user calling himself MrBlueFox claims to have worked on a recent edit of the film, and wanted to assure fans that the upcoming Josh Trank reboot “isn’t a complete trainwreck” and is “a genuinely good movie.”

Possible Spoilers ahead!

A person claiming to be an employee at 20th Century Fox confirmed that actor Tobey Kebbell’s character Victor Domashev a.k.a. Doctor Doom will work as a blogger at the Baxter Institution (the renamed Baxter Building.) The Doom costume will resemble the pictures leaked on line back in September. Kebbell’s character will return to his native country of Latveria to help the country’s inhabitants. This may set up the events in the already greenlit sequel.

Instead of Reed Richards (Miles Teller,) Susan Storm (Kate Mara,) Johnny Storm (Michael B. Jordan) and Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell) flying off into space and being bombarded by cosmic rays to gain their powers, the team will venture into ‘The Negative Zone’ – a parallel dimension with negatively charged matter and pressurized breathable air. The self-proclaimed editor mentioned that the first half of the second act will take place in this dimension, which puts the time at over 30 minutes.

He went on to say that The Thing (Jaime Bell) will more or less be the same as the pictures that leaked back in the fall of 2014 and that “design-wise, he looks fine.”

MrBlueFox also hinted at changes to the traditional love story between Mister Fantastic (Miles Teller) and the Invisible Woman (Kate Mara.) This could follow the ‘Ultimate Fantastic Four’ comic book series where Sue Storm falls in love with Ben Grimm instead. This could also explain the subtle changes to The Thing’s look.

So, what’s the storyline for the film?

Four young outsiders teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

“The Fantastic Four” will arrive in theaters on August 7th. The film stars Kate Mara, Miles Teller, Toby Kebbell, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Reg E. Cathey, Tim Blake Nelson, Jodi Lyn Brockton, Patrick Kearns, Chet Hanks, Shauna Rappold, Wayne Pére, Christopher Heskey, Don Yesso, Jerrad Vunovich, Lance E. Nichols and Han Soto. Jeremy Slater and Simon Kinberg wrote the screenplay from a story by Josh Trank and Jeremy Slater, which is based on characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. T.S. Nowlin did the revisions. Josh Trank directs.

