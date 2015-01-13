472 SHARES Share Tweet

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions have settled on a new director for G.I. Joe 3. Eagle Eye and Disturbia director D.J. Caruso has entered early negotiations to helm the All American Hero threequel which is said to focus on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character, Roadblock. G.I. Joe: Retaliation director Jon M. Chu was attached to G.I. Joe 3 but he dropped out to focus on Jem and the Holograms and Now You See Me: The Second Act. Casino Royale director Martin Campbell was said to be in the running but sources say his deal fell through.Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Hasbro’s CEO Brian Goldner are producing the film.

Paramount is eyeing a Summer 2016 release date.