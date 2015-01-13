George Lucas the creator of the far, far away galaxy space opera, once had data technical read-out plans, hidden away in his R2D2 unit, about releasing a Star Wars Episode VII in 2015. In a USA today article, Lucas planed on filming his Star wars saga after 1984’s Return of the Jedi by continuing also with (Luke Skywalker) actor Mark Hamill. But of course time was the Darkside of the force that prevented Lucas from fulfilling his destiny, along with a $4 billion dollar purchase by Disney in 2012.

Lucas stated “Time is more important to me than the money,” He knew a third trilogy was a 10-year commitment. “It’s better for me to get out at the beginning of a new thing and I can just remove myself,”

This time around, Lucas wont be on stage waving his baton of composing his space opera in front of the orchestra, instead he will sit with us down in front with the audience, enjoying what has given us devoted Star Wars fans, many years of enjoyment. Lucas: “The only thing I really regret about Star Wars is the fact I never got to see it — I never got to be blown out of my seat when the ship came over the screen,” Lucas said. “The next one, I’ll be able to enjoy it like anybody else.”

Source: USA Today / CBM