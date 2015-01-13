450 SHARES Share Tweet

The first images of Lando Calrissian on the hit animated series “Star Wars: Rebels,” have surfaced online this week and we have some even more great news. Lando Calrissian will be voiced by Billy Dee Williams, which the actor confirmed on his twitter. Take a look at the images.

When the host of Force Cast tweeted out “So @realbdw is in #StarWarsRebels. This is probably the mystery project his manager didn’t want to talk about when I asked at Fan Days 4,” Billy Dee Williams tweeted “yes it is… But glad we can talk about it now! Very excited to be part of this project!”

Billy Dee Williams played Lando in “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” Since then, he’s provided the voice for Lando Clarissian in several projects.

Lando will appear in “Star Wars: Rebels” Jan. 19 on Disney XD.

