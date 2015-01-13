Our favorite red headed warrior is back and this time she’s bringing some company, Conan the Barbarian!

In a story spanning multiple eras in the lives of these classic characters, Conan and Red Sonja become comrades to take down a sorcerer-priest hell bent on creating a dark new age in Hyborian warfare!

First off, writers Gail Simone and Jim Zub really did a great job showcasing both Red Sonja and Conan. Both characters had their moments at badass-ery. I especially loved how awesome Red Sonja was in the story, even though we already know how bad ass she really is. Simone and Zub did a great job staying true to the characters.

The art was done by Dave Stewart and he did a terrific job at giving each panel and character nice detail. The lining had a great flow to it and it really did the words justice.

The story was good and interesting. It had plenty of action and the pace of the story moved very well. It was a great start for this new series. It’s going to be interesting to see where the story goes and how each character will grow throughout the series.

“Conan Red Sonja” #1 hits comic shops Wednesday.