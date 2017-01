Check out my Nerd Report news on the CBS Supergirl series. CBS chair Nina Tassler said she wants to keep Supergirl to herself, since The Flash and Arrow are on different networks. More on casting a newcomer and Supergirl’s balance of work and family here: http://www.nerdreport.com/2015/01/12/dc-crossovers-cbs-will-keep-supergirl/