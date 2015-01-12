477 SHARES Share Tweet

Star Wars spinoff film, which is rumored to be about Boba Fett, and will be directed by Garth Edwards, has hired new writer Simon Kinberg for the first standalone Star Wars project’s screenplay. Late Last week Screenwriter Gary Whitta (Book Of Eli) exited the project to begin work on his next screenplay, Millar’s Starlight.

Simon Kinberg is quite familiar with the Star Wars universe given that he is executive producer for the animated series Star Wars Rebels. At Lucasfilm, Kinberg is also consultant on the up coming 2015 Star wars: The Force Awakens.

This isn’t the first time the Star Wars saga has dropped its screenwriter. Oscar winning screenwriter Michael Arndt was one of the first people to be hired to work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But his involvement ended months before the start of production, and the script was put the hands of Empire Strikes Back screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and director J.J. Abrams.