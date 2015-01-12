Henry Cavill and his younger brother attended the 2015 BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 10th. Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh attended the party and had some interesting questions with the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star. Tweets following the BAFTA Awards chat had some insights on the Man of Steels with his view on the upcoming Marvel Avengers 2015 movie along with his feelings on his co-star Ben Affleck.

Henry confirmed the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice isn’t being split into two. He also gave high praise to his Caped Crusader co-star Ben Affleck saying, “Affleck is a “great Batman. The British actor explained just how fierce both actors got, shooting their fighting scenes during filming of Dawn of Justice, and stating that he wasn’t injured fighting Ben Affleck’s Batman. “Are you kidding? I’m the Man of Steel.

When the question was asked regarding Batman v Superman possibly surpassing Marvel’s Avengers, in what is to be an epic battle between both DC’s & Marvel’s movie studio’s futures in Hollywood’s comic book based movie franchises. The Man of Steel actor simply said, “You’ll See.” Check out the Scott Setoodeh Tweets comment below: