Sources of Deadline are confirming that comedic actor Taylor Negron has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 57 years old.

The news first hit when Taylor’s cousin Chuck Negron released a video online saying “I want to inform you that my cousin Taylor Negron just passed away. His mother, his brother Alex and my brother Rene and his wife Julie were all there with him. May he rest in peace.”

Taylor Negron appeared in movies such as “Nothing But Trouble,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” The Last Boy Scout” and “Easy Money” amongst many TV series appearances.