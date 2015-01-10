The first rumor about the release of the trailer for “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” was made a few months back, saying that we could see the trailer with “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.” Well that rumor proved to be false. Now a new rumored date for the trailer is out and it comes from Latino Review.

According to El Mayimbe of LR, the “trailer drops with Jupiter Ascending next month. Finally.”

Batman News mentions that El Mayimbe has a proven track record when it comes to scoops. He was the one who apparently broke the news that Viola Davis would play Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad film.

We will only find out if this is true if someone attached to the film says so or debunks it or else we will have to wait to see for ourselves when “Jupiter Ascending” hits theaters in Feb. 6.