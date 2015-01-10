We Need Your Help: Vote NUKE THE FRIDGE as best Con of 2014

We Need Your Help: Vote NUKE THE FRIDGE as best Con of 2014

Yes it’s short notice but we need your help!



Nuke the Fridge is requesting “a call to arms” from our fans. Do you like our free conventions? Did you like seeing and meeting our special guests like Stan Lee, Mike Tyson, The Ultimate Warrior, Billy Dee Williams, Ray Park, Sara Underwood and many, many others? Well, we need your assistance!

Vote for us as best convention of 2014 HERE-> http://www.conhq.com/con-of-the-year

We are trying to get up on the scoreboard. We’ve been voted as the best free convention in the country. Please, let’s keep it going. Vote for us as the Best Convention in the country!

Vote now! HERE-> http://www.conhq.com/con-of-the-year

Check out this amazing new logo by artist ArtOfDave